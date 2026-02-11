(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Sean Doherty competes in the 10K men's biathlon in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 8 of 15]

    Spc. Sean Doherty competes in the 10K men's biathlon in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    ITALY

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Spc. Sean Doherty skis during the 10K sprint portion of the men's biathlon Feb. 13 at the Biathlon Arena in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy. Doherty finished 65th.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 05:12
    Photo ID: 9522272
    VIRIN: 260213-A-QG562-1007
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 421.21 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Sean Doherty competes in the 10K men's biathlon in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 15 of 15], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Milan2026

