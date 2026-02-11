(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dewey Night Flight

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260202-N-JJ672-1037
    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brandon Cawthorn performs plane captain duties for an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 01:40
    Photo ID: 9522224
    VIRIN: 260202-N-JJ672-1037
    Resolution: 3829x2637
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Night Flight, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey
    DESRON 15
    night
    Pacific Ocean
    Flight operations
    7th Fleet

