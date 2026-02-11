USS Dewey Night Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260202-N-JJ672-1004

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Mehki Edwards signals an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)