'We're The Best In The World!’' – Washington National Guard supports Seahawks Super Bowl celebration

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Washington National Guard support Super Bowl 60 victory celebrations at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Feb. 11, 2026. Washington National Guard vehicles carried Seattle Seahawks players, coaches, family, and staff in what was the largest parade in city history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)