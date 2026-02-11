(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Part of Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal’s safety practices including sharing information on boards such as these in the maintenance shop. Partly as a result, LRC RIA, Illinois, has gone 10 years with an accident-free workplace in meeting or surpassing Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standard classifications. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9521794
    VIRIN: 260204-A-GN656-6772
    Resolution: 1205x399
    Size: 235.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC RIA safety record creates mission success [Image 2 of 2], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success
    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery