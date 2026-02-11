Part of Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal’s safety practices including sharing information on boards such as these in the maintenance shop. Partly as a result, LRC RIA, Illinois, has gone 10 years with an accident-free workplace in meeting or surpassing Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standard classifications. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9521794
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-GN656-6772
|Resolution:
|1205x399
|Size:
|235.28 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC RIA safety record creates mission success [Image 2 of 2], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.