    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

    LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A contracted employee with Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal, drills holes in a plate used as part of a safety light. LRC RIA, located in Illinois, has gone 10 years with an accident-free workplace in meeting or surpassing Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standard classifications. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC RIA safety record creates mission success [Image 2 of 2], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

