LRC RIA safety record creates mission success

A contracted employee with Logistics Readiness Center Rock Island Arsenal, drills holes in a plate used as part of a safety light. LRC RIA, located in Illinois, has gone 10 years with an accident-free workplace in meeting or surpassing Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standard classifications. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)