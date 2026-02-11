U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Western Hemisphere Command, and other senior leaders pose for a group photo during the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visit to the Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 10, 2026. The visit supports senior leader engagement and provides oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral relationships and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9521248
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-DL184-1006
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
This work, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.