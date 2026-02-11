(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Western Hemisphere Command, and other senior leaders pose for a group photo during the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visit to the Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 10, 2026. The visit supports senior leader engagement and provides oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral relationships and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 11:59
    Photo ID: 9521248
    VIRIN: 260210-A-DL184-1006
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    This work, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    USAWHC

