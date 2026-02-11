U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visits Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Smith, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Western Hemisphere Command, awards a jungle school student with a challenge coin during the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command visit to the Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, February 10, 2026. The visit supports senior leader engagement and provides oversight of security cooperation activities conducted at the invitation of the Panamanian government to strengthen bilateral relationships and regional readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)