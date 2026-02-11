Vice Adm. English Visits NAVSUP FLC San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Dion English, Director for Logistics (J-4), Joint Staff, visited NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego and met with the Wardroom on Feb. 12. Vice Adm. English pictured with the NAVSUP FLC San Diego command team and Lt. Jg. Jenna Bustria, Code 436 Operations and Plans and Policy Officer.