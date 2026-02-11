(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice Adm. English Visits NAVSUP FLC San Diego [Image 2 of 4]

    Vice Adm. English Visits NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Vice Adm. Dion English, Director for Logistics (J-4), Joint Staff, visited NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego and met with the Wardroom on Feb. 12.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:36
    Photo ID: 9521129
    VIRIN: 260212-N-KH157-3788
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 889.9 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
