Date Taken: 02.12.2026 Date Posted: 02.13.2026 10:36 Photo ID: 9521129 VIRIN: 260212-N-KH157-3788 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 889.9 KB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vice Adm. English Visits NAVSUP FLC San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.