U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart law enforcement representatives meet during a law enforcement synchronization meeting at USAG Stuttgart, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The sync brings together U.S. military law enforcement and their German counterparts to collaborate face-to-face, reinforce partnerships, and ensure a unified approach to safety and security across the Stuttgart military community. USAG Stuttgart is the Department of War’s premier overseas command-and-control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 06:56
|Photo ID:
|9520986
|VIRIN:
|200106-O-DV808-8128
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships
No keywords found.