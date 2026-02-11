USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart law enforcement representatives meet during a law enforcement synchronization meeting at USAG Stuttgart, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The sync brings together U.S. military law enforcement and their German counterparts to collaborate face-to-face, reinforce partnerships, and ensure a unified approach to safety and security across the Stuttgart military community. USAG Stuttgart is the Department of War’s premier overseas command-and-control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)