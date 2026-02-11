(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships [Image 2 of 4]

    USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships

    GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart law enforcement partners participate in a law enforcement synchronization meeting at USAG Stuttgart, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The sync provides an opportunity for agencies across the garrison to meet face-to-face, strengthen communication, and align efforts to enhance community safety, coordination, and readiness. USAG Stuttgart is the Department of War’s premier overseas command-and-control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 06:56
    Photo ID: 9520979
    VIRIN: 200106-O-DV808-2260
    Resolution: 5331x3554
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Stuttgart strengthens its local law enforcement partnerships [Image 4 of 4], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

