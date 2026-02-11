'We're The Best In The World!’' – Washington National Guard supports Seahawks Super Bowl celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard, recognizes Drew Johnston, Seattle Seahawks military relations liaison, with a challenge coin at Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash., on Feb. 11, 2026. As part of the Super Bowl 60 championship celebrations, Washington National Guard vehicles carried Seattle Seahawks players, coaches, family, and staff in what was the largest parade in city history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ryan Dunn)