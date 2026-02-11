'We're The Best In The World!’' – Washington National Guard supports Seahawks Super Bowl celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Rebecca Gines, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, prepares an LMTV for the Super Bowl 60 victory parade at Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash., on Feb. 11, 2026. As part of the Super Bowl 60 victory celebrations, Washington National Guard vehicles carried Seattle Seahawks players, coaches, families, and staff in what was the largest parade in city history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Remi Milslagle)