    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson shakes hands with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Hon. Cho Hyun and other National Assembly members as they arrive to United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea headquarters at Camp Humphreys, Feb. 13, 2026.

    This work, Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace [Image 2 of 2], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC
    USFK
    MOFA
    ROK

