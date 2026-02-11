(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace

    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace

    Photo By Carrie Castillo | U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson shakes hands with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Story by HOCHONG SONG 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace
    USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, hosted Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Feb. 13 for a command mission brief and discussions on maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula amid evolving regional security challenges.

    During the visit, Gen. Brunson and Minister Cho reviewed the missions of United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea in enforcing the Armistice, deterring aggression and defending the Republic of Korea. The briefing highlighted combined readiness, ongoing modernization efforts and the alliance’s ability to “fight tonight” if required while preserving stability on the peninsula.

    “Our Alliance is strongest when our diplomacy and our combined defense posture move in step, and today’s discussions with Minister Cho reflected that shared commitment” Gen. Brunson said.

    “During the meeting, Minister Cho expressed his high appreciation for Gen. Brunson’s pivotal contributions to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. He also emphasized the importance of continued close ROK‑U.S. cooperation and asked for Gen. Brunson’s active support in ensuring the Alliance’s unwavering combined defense posture going forward.”

    The visit to Camp Humphreys followed Minister Cho’s recent consultations in Washington with senior U.S. officials on alliance issues, including security and economic cooperation. His engagement with Gen. Brunson underscored how diplomatic and defense coordination are closely synchronized within the Alliance to advance shared interests and values.

    United Nations Command, ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea remain committed to maintaining a robust combined defense posture, enforcing the Armistice, deterring aggression and defending the Republic of Korea in close coordination with the ROK government and UNC Member States.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Story ID: 558100
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 59
    Downloads: 0

    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace
    Humphreys Meeting Highlights Unwavering ROK-U.S. Commitment to Peace

