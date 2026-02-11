Date Taken: 09.23.2025 Date Posted: 02.12.2026 19:13 Photo ID: 9520453 VIRIN: 250924-G-SK847-8282 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.1 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USCGC Stone GFV Drug Interdiction [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Sarah Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.