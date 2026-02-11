USCGC Stone GFV Drug Interdiction

During a routine patrol in the East Pacific, CGC Stone intercepted a GFV. The crew carried out a complete law enforcement boarding, confiscating all illicit contraband found onboard.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 19:13
|Photo ID:
|9520436
|VIRIN:
|250924-G-SK847-3853
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|US
