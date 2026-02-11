(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMH-465 Conduct flight operations [Image 5 of 10]

    HMH-465 Conduct flight operations

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly in support of a Deployment for Training, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026
    Photo ID: 9520421
    VIRIN: 260211-M-MD139-1231
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 791.4 KB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-465 Conduct flight operations [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Joealfred Damaso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53E
    Super Stallion
    DFT
    HMH-465
    MCAS YUMA
    TRAINING

