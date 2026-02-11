HMH-465 Conduct flight operations

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, taxi onto a runway before flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joealfred Damaso)
