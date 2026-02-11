Strengthening Readiness: 507th Air Refueling Wing recognizes first member to achieve Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mark Vardaro (left), 507th Air Refueling Wing Chief of Staff, Neil Lambrecht (center) the 507th Maintenance Group executive director, and Jarrod Pierce (right), 507th Air Refueling Wing process manager, pose for a photo at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The photo was taken to recognize Lambrecht for achieving his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)