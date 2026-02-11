(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strengthening Readiness: 507th Air Refueling Wing recognizes first member to achieve Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification [Image 2 of 2]

    Strengthening Readiness: 507th Air Refueling Wing recognizes first member to achieve Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Mark Vardaro (left), 507th Air Refueling Wing Chief of Staff, Neil Lambrecht (center) the 507th Maintenance Group executive director, and Jarrod Pierce (right), 507th Air Refueling Wing process manager, pose for a photo at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The photo was taken to recognize Lambrecht for achieving his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

