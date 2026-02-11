Col. Mark Vardaro (left), 507th Air Refueling Wing Chief of Staff, Neil Lambrecht (center) the 507th Maintenance Group executive director, and Jarrod Pierce (right), 507th Air Refueling Wing process manager, pose for a photo at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The photo was taken to recognize Lambrecht for achieving his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9520184
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-TL994-1025
|Resolution:
|4733x3381
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Readiness: 507th Air Refueling Wing recognizes first member to achieve Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
