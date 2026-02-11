Strengthening Readiness: 507th Air Refueling Wing recognizes first member to achieve Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification

Photo By Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee | Jarrod Pierce, 507th Air Refueling Wing process manager, congratulates Neil Lambrecht, 507th Maintenance Group executive director for achieving his Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Lambrecht is the first member of the 507th ARW to gain an LSSGB certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA – Neil Lambrecht, the 507th Maintenance Group executive director, becomes the first in the 507th Air Refueling Wing to achieve a Lean SixSigma Green Belt Certification, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026.

Lambrecht noted that gaining an LSSGB certification can benefit both the wing and individuals in their day-to-day life.

“You can apply it to any facet in life, any job, because you look at the problem and then you start as a team discussing the root causes, and you start coming up with a game plan,” said Lambrecht. “That’s the whole point of doing this, is to be able to have an improved process.”

The LSSGB course coaches students in process improvement, waste reduction, and data-driven problem-solving, using an eight-step problem solving method known as DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control).

“I like to try to be better every single day,” said Lambrecht. “I think that everyone has room for improvement every single day in every single thing we do, and this is a clearly defined process to do that.”

Jarrod Pierce, the 507th ARW process manager, elaborated on the purpose of a LSSGB certification.

“The purpose is to show that they’re a private practitioner that’s gone through and knows the steps,” said Pierce. “They can get inside a room and be able to facilitate, lead and go through all the different exercises that somebody has to go through to keep a group together.”

The course is offered at no cost to members of the 507th ARW. Members interested in the course can begin the process by reaching out to the Wing Process Manager.