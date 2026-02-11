(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AIRLANT'S Code N423 Recognized as the Code of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    AIRLANT'S Code N423 Recognized as the Code of the Week

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Lynn Friant 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Naval Air Force Atlantic's Code N423, the Aviation Maintenance Material Readiness List office who manages aviation maintenance policy, procedures, and logistics readiness for U.S. Atlantic and Pacific Fleet aircraft and Support Equipment (SE), including oversight of Individual Material Readiness List (IMRL) inventories was recognized as the command's Code of the Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lynn Friant)

