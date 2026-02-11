AIRLANT'S Code N423 Recognized as the Code of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Force Atlantic's Code N423, the Aviation Maintenance Material Readiness List office who manages aviation maintenance policy, procedures, and logistics readiness for U.S. Atlantic and Pacific Fleet aircraft and Support Equipment (SE), including oversight of Individual Material Readiness List (IMRL) inventories was recognized as the command's Code of the Week. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lynn Friant)