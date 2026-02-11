(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Master Sgt. Rolando Silguero, Chemical Defense Training Facility noncommissioned officer in charge, trains chemical Soldiers to use the video being transmitted to them by a man transportable robotic system to perform site exploration Feb. 4 at Fort Leonard Wood.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:26
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

