(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Keith, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Senior Leader Course student, creates a site sketch to visually organize and consolidate information reported by a man transportable robotic system Feb. 4 at the Chemical Defense Training Facility at Fort Leonard Wood.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9519413
    VIRIN: 260204-A-FH875-6987
    Resolution: 4906x3504
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities
    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities
    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Robotic systems transform CDTF training, enhance capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Maneuver Support Center of Excellence
    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery