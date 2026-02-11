USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brian Fernandez, left, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), calculates scores during a live-fire exercise in the Red Sea, Feb. 10, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)