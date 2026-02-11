(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    RED SEA

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Wendy Arauz 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), participate in a live-fire exercise in the Red Sea, Feb. 10, 2026. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Wendy Arauz)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:12
    Photo ID: 9519276
    VIRIN: 260210-N-WB617-1021
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNavy
    DDG 119
    Ready2Fight
    U.S. Navy
    5h Fleet

