Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, greets Ambassador Jens Hanefeld, German Ambassador to the United States, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Following a meeting with Luftwaffe officials at Germany's Büchel Air Base, Hanefeld visited Ramstein and USAFE-AFAFRICA for discussions on bilateral defense matters.