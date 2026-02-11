(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, greets Ambassador Jens Hanefeld, German Ambassador to the United States, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Following a meeting with Luftwaffe officials at Germany's Büchel Air Base, Hanefeld visited Ramstein and USAFE-AFAFRICA for discussions on bilateral defense matters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9519264
    VIRIN: 260210-F-IT949-2098
    Resolution: 2946x2437
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks
    Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery