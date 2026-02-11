RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds (left), U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, greets Ambassador Jens Hanefeld (center), German Ambassador to the United States, and State Secretary Daniel Stich (right), Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of the Interior at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Following a meeting with Luftwaffe officials at Germany's Büchel Air Base, Hanefeld visited Ramstein and USAFE-AFAFRICA for discussions on bilateral defense matters.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 09:52
|Photo ID:
|9519262
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-IT949-1081
|Resolution:
|5261x3814
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.