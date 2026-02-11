Alliance in focus: USAFE commander hosts German government officials for key talks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds (left), U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, greets Ambassador Jens Hanefeld (center), German Ambassador to the United States, and State Secretary Daniel Stich (right), Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of the Interior at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Following a meeting with Luftwaffe officials at Germany's Büchel Air Base, Hanefeld visited Ramstein and USAFE-AFAFRICA for discussions on bilateral defense matters.