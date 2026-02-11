(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training

    SEA OF JAPAN

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260211-N-JJ672-1153
    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Seaman Zaid Rivas, front, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class James Asarisi, back, respond to a simulated fire in living spaces during a damage control training team (DCTT) fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Sea of Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9519203
    VIRIN: 260211-N-JJ672-1153
    Resolution: 4952x4000
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery