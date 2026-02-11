USS Dewey Conducts Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260211-N-JJ672-1030

U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class James Asarisi leads a fly-away team to investigate simulated flooding in living spaces during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Sea of Japan, Feb. 11, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)