USS Dewey Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-JJ672-1073

U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class James Asarisi works with a portable exothermic cutting unit (PECU) aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 5, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)