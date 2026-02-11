USS Dewey Daily Operations

260205-N-JJ672-1008
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class KeaFrancheska Santos takes a Sailor’s vitals aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 5, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
