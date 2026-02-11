(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Dewey Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Dewey Daily Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260205-N-JJ672-1008
    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class KeaFrancheska Santos takes a Sailor’s vitals aboard Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 5, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    underway
    USS Dewey
    Surface Warfare
    DESRON 15
    daily operations
    7th Fleet

