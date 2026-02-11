NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 10, 2026) Master-at-Arms Seaman Donn Mendoza, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Letter of Commendation from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9519008
|VIRIN:
|260210-N-EM691-1052
|Resolution:
|4132x3306
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
