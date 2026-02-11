(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters [Image 9 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters

    GREECE

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 10, 2026) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Paul Cantu, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Feb. 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9519007
    VIRIN: 260210-N-EM691-1047
    Resolution: 4051x3241
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters [Image 19 of 19], by Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters
    NSA Souda Bay February Awards at Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery