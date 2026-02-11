Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jennifer Judd sands the propellers of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, while conducting maintenance in the hangar bay of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)