Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Sohrab Tabrizi writes an engineering report in the central control station aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 3, 2026. Frank E. Peterson Jr. is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Kibler)