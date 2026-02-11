Margaret Smith, the deployment readiness coordinator assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, reviews information on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. The DRC supports daily operations by managing administrative tasks and making sure Marines, Sailors, and their families are supported with multiple resources and programs while they are in Okinawa. Smith is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Posada)
The Unseen Engine of Readiness: How DRCs Keep the 3rd Marine Division Ready to Fight
