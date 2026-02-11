The Unseen Engine of Readiness: How DRCs Keep the 3rd Marine Division Ready to Fight

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa - The Marine Corps’ ability to rapidly deploy forces worldwide hinges not just on elite training and advanced equipment, but on the readiness of its personnel. In a forward-deployed location like Okinawa, Japan, this readiness is a constant priority. Playing a critical, behind-the-scenes role are the Deployment Readiness Coordinators, who ensure Marines, Sailors, and their families have the stability and support needed to maintain operational preparedness. DRCs provide the commander subject matter expertise on personnel readiness. They provide accurate, timely assessments of a unit’s ability to deploy based on monitoring and managing various key requirements. This includes tracking medical and dental readiness, required training and certifications, pending legal obligations, and essential administrative documentation. “My role as the DRC is to ensure the intent of the commanding officer is carried out within the Family Readiness Program,” said Margaret Smith, the Deployment Readiness Coordinator for Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division. “Overseas, this is especially critical because families are separated from stateside support systems while facing additional challenges such as host nation laws, limited access to familiar resources, distance from family and friends, and spouses deploying while stationed in Okinawa.” By maintaining current data, DRCs enable commanders to identify and resolve potential shortfalls before they can impact mission execution. They coordinate across multiple sections, from administration and legal to medical and training, to resolve discrepancies that could otherwise delay a Marine or Sailor’s ability to deploy. For the 3rd Marine Division, the DRC's role in maintaining morale and communication is especially vital because this is often the first time living overseas for many Marines, Sailors, and their families. “When working with families, we focus on emergency preparedness, having children OCONUS, employment, education, physical fitness and providing pre-deployment briefs. I am the communication liaison between the families both here on Okinawa, back at home, and in the command,” said Smith. DRCs serve as a reliable source of official news to families at home which allows deployed Marines to remain focused on their mission with confidence that their loved ones are supported. They also sustain morale by coordinating events for single Marines, couples, and families, fostering a strong community bond that is essential for resilience. “As the DRC, I provide relevant resources, support, and information to the Marines and families that will ensure they have the best quality of life while being forward deployed. This role directly supports mission readiness for 3rd Marine Division HQBN by allowing Marines to remain focused on the mission,” said Smith.

While their work is often unseen, the impact of DRCs is felt across the force. Their proactive coordination and support to families are force multipliers, especially in a high-tempo, forward-deployed environment like Okinawa.