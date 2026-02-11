(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Boxer [Image 9 of 10]

    Flight Operations Onboard USS Boxer

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither  

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approaches the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during flight operations, Feb. 1, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:50
    Photo ID: 9518479
    VIRIN: 260201-N-OX430-1208
    Resolution: 4564x2685
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations Onboard USS Boxer [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ospreys
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    MV-22s
    VMM 163

