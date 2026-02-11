RS3 Gonzales reenlists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Marianna Gonzales reenlists in the U.S. Navy at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 9, 2026. The oath of reenlistment was administered by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Austin Nixon, Joint Task Force Guantanamo Postal Officer-in-Charge. (courtesy photo)