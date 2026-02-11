(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RS3 Gonzales reenlists [Image 1 of 2]

    RS3 Gonzales reenlists

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Marianna Gonzales reenlists in the U.S. Navy at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 9, 2026. The oath of reenlistment was administered by U.S. Army 1st Lt. Austin Nixon, Joint Task Force Guantanamo Postal Officer-in-Charge. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 14:01
    VIRIN: 260209-N-N1901-1002
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
