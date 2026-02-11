NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville NFMT supports USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team visits the crew of the USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) to assist with establishing galley operations—providing hands-on training, reviewing food service procedures, and ensuring the crew is set up for success on February 5, 2025 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Courtesy photo)