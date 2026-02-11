(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville NFMT supports USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville NFMT supports USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128)

    PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    The Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Navy Food Management Team visits the crew of the USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128) to assist with establishing galley operations—providing hands-on training, reviewing food service procedures, and ensuring the crew is set up for success on February 5, 2025 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:52
