A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade engages a target during a M240B machine gun qualification range at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. Weapons qualification ensures that Soldiers maintain the marksmanship skills necessary to effectively engage targets and remain mission-ready in any operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 13:28
|Photo ID:
|9517929
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-FT253-1086
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade M240B Range [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.