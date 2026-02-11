(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    41st Field Artillery Brigade M240B Range [Image 11 of 11]

    41st Field Artillery Brigade M240B Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade engages a target during a M240B machine gun qualification range at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2026. Weapons qualification ensures that Soldiers maintain the marksmanship skills necessary to effectively engage targets and remain mission-ready in any operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    VIRIN: 260203-A-FT253-1114
