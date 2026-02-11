Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Capt. Rebecca Christensen, Mission Delta 8 S46. Delta 8 is mission-focused on Satellite Communications and is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the president, secretary of defense, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)