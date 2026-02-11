(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Rebecca Christensen [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Rebecca Christensen

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by John Ayre 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    U.S. Space Force Capt. Rebecca Christensen, Mission Delta 8 S46. Delta 8 is mission-focused on Satellite Communications and is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military Satellite Communications to the president, secretary of defense, national decision makers, theater commanders, and strategic and tactical forces worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9517926
    VIRIN: 260211-F-TD082-1004
    Resolution: 3526x4937
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Capt. Rebecca Christensen [Image 3 of 3], by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

