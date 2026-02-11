(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Forces and Industry Innovate at the Edge [Image 7 of 7]

    Joint Forces and Industry Innovate at the Edge

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Geraldine Carey 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    U.S. Marines and civilians pose for a photo during Project Dynamis Serial 003 at Ivy Sting IV.  U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, defense industry, and Coalition leaders joined U.S. Army Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division as part of the U.S. Army’s Exercise Ivy Sting IV Fort Carson, Colorado. Project Dynamis Serial 003 took place from January 26 to February 6 and focused on rapidly iterating next-generation command-and-control capabilities to accelerate the delivery of decision advantage to the warfighter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Geraldine Carey/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 12:27
    Photo ID: 9517816
    VIRIN: 260204-M-KH258-1155
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, Joint Forces and Industry Innovate at the Edge [Image 7 of 7], by Geraldine Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

